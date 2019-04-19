Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 450,219 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 850,948 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $13.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

