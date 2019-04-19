BP plc (BP) Shares Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 173.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BP by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,411,000 after buying an additional 881,094 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BP opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $75.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

