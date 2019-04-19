Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 10,907 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 51,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Kroger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 147,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Kroger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/bowling-portfolio-management-llc-sells-10907-shares-of-kroger-co-kr.html.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.