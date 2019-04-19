Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 30,818 Shares of Domtar Corp (UFS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,818 shares during the quarter. Domtar comprises 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC owned 0.16% of Domtar worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,923,000 after acquiring an additional 487,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257,488 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,430,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,480,000 after acquiring an additional 257,488 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,163,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,395,000 after acquiring an additional 145,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,778,000 after acquiring an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Domtar news, VP Daniel Buron sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $726,031.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,138.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fagan sold 11,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $605,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,765,651. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $48.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Domtar Corp has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Domtar Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. TheStreet raised Domtar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Domtar from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Domtar from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

