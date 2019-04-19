Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Position in AES Corp (AES)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 87,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES opened at $17.72 on Friday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AES had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

