Boston Private Financial (BPFH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

BPFH opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $962.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Private Financial has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.85.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boston Private Financial by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/boston-private-financial-bpfh-announces-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-05-eps.html.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.