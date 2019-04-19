Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

BAH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 690,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,924. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles O. Rossotti sold 10,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,625 shares of company stock worth $5,106,885. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,116,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,187 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

