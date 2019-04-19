BMO Capital Markets Boosts ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (ACO.X) Price Target to C$47.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.50 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$46.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.90. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$41.22 and a 12 month high of C$53.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Sett F. Policicchio sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.23, for a total value of C$27,138.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,071.87.

ATCO Ltd. engages in structures and logistics, electricity, and pipelines and liquids businesses worldwide. Its Structures & Logistics segment manufactures, sells, and leases workforce housing and modular facilities, as well as offers construction, site support, and logistics and operations management services.

