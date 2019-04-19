Blucora (BCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCOR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Blucora in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blucora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

BCOR opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. Blucora has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 7,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $242,499.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd C. Mackay sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $295,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,118,000 after acquiring an additional 112,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

