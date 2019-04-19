Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 893,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,681,000 after acquiring an additional 404,855 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 402.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

