Block-Logic Price Up 34% This Week (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Block-Logic coin can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and STEX. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $212,869.00 and approximately $393.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000576 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 33,962,735 coins and its circulating supply is 10,081,970 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange.

