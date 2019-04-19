Blitzcash (BLITZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Blitzcash (CURRENCY:BLITZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Blitzcash has traded flat against the US dollar. One Blitzcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges. Blitzcash has a market capitalization of $717,089.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blitzcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blitzcash alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00021675 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00021202 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003233 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004479 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002423 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash Profile

Blitzcash (CRYPTO:BLITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2015. Blitzcash’s total supply is 4,153,187 coins. Blitzcash’s official Twitter account is @bitalize . The official website for Blitzcash is blitz.cash

Blitzcash Coin Trading

Blitzcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blitzcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blitzcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blitzcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blitzcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blitzcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.