BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 19,852 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 45.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,852 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,672,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669,288 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,351,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,142,000 after acquiring an additional 810,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,116,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 875,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 501.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,910,000 after acquiring an additional 996,392 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,047 shares.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.1149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

