BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. 13,496,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,965,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.72 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

