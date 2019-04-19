BlackWall Property Trust (BWR) Insider Acquires A$116,802.28 in Stock

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 119,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$116,802.28 ($82,838.50).

ASX:BWR traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting A$1.44 ($1.02). 28 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46. BlackWall Property Trust has a 52 week low of A$1.35 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. BlackWall Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

BlackWall Property Trust Company Profile

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

