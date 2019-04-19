Blackstone Group LP (BX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Blackstone Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Blackstone Group has a payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Group to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of BX stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $40.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.07). Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 26,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $657,163.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 567,316 shares of company stock worth $13,583,937. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

