BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.71% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical worth $14,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LJPC. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,988,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.32. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $38.39.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.01. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1,983.58% and a negative return on equity of 223.23%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/blackrock-inc-grows-stake-in-la-jolla-pharmaceutical-ljpc.html.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.