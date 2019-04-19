Black Hills Corp (BKH) Receives $65.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Black Hills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.32. 207,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,312. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Black Hills had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $540,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,247,966.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $150,310.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,306 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,162.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Hills by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 11.3% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 11,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.