Blacer Coin Market Cap Achieves $25,217.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 62% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $25,217.00 and approximately $3,210.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 119.7% higher against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002912 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00071839 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00039945 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005559 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

