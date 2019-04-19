Bitcoin Instant Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (BTI)

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Bitcoin Instant has a total market capitalization of $139,215.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Instant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00021465 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000578 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001685 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000261 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Instant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Instant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

