Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.72 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $304.71 million and $18.72 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.40 or 0.00329497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Coinnest, BitBay and Bithumb.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.01316867 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00136095 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00030498 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006707 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koineks, Korbit, Trade Satoshi, Bitlish, BitBay, BitMarket, Coinnest, C2CX, Bit-Z, QuadrigaCX, Bittrex, Crex24, Braziliex, Bleutrade, Exrates, Vebitcoin, Coinone, Exmo, BitFlip, Ovis, Binance, Indodax, YoBit, Negocie Coins, DSX, Kucoin, Graviex, Upbit, CEX.IO, Huobi, OKEx, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Zebpay, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bithumb, TDAX, Instant Bitex, Bitinka, Altcoin Trader and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

