BidaskClub Upgrades IPG Photonics (IPGP) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $146.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of IPG Photonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.60.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.48. The company had a trading volume of 281,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,246. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 5.70. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $261.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $106,000. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.4% during the first quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 113,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,199,000 after buying an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 251.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 141,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 100,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

