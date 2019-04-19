BidaskClub Lowers Weibo (WB) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WB. ValuEngine downgraded Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Weibo in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. Weibo has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $481.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its stake in Weibo by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

