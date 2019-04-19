BidaskClub Lowers SBA Communications (SBAC) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.33.

SBAC opened at $198.18 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $146.13 and a 52 week high of $204.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $483.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.87 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 92,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $16,761,891.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,074,679.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $4,066,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,878 shares in the company, valued at $15,044,843.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 246,558 shares of company stock worth $45,484,249. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

