BidaskClub Lowers Fanhua (FANH) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of FANH opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. Fanhua has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.52%.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Fanhua in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fanhua by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Fanhua by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.