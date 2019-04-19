BidaskClub Downgrades PDL Community Bancorp (PDLB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PDL Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53 and a beta of 0.43. PDL Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter. PDL Community Bancorp had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 1.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in PDL Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 264,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts.

