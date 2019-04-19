BHP Group (BHP) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BHP. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,775.31 ($23.20).

Shares of BHP stock traded up GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,869.40 ($24.43). The company had a trading volume of 5,128,644 shares. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,955.40 ($25.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

