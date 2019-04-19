Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Ball Co. (BLL)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ball by 4,406.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,720,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,682,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ball by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,349,401.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,100 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $527,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 468,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,136,626.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,566,622. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $58.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback 50,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

