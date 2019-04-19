Bfsg LLC Buys 560 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $123.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bfsg LLC Buys 560 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/bfsg-llc-buys-560-shares-of-kimberly-clark-corp-kmb.html.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.