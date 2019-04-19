Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 340 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Managed Account Services Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.67, for a total transaction of $1,006,451.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,423,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Holifield sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.60, for a total transaction of $2,203,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,178.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock worth $7,553,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

HD opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $228.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $26.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 1,441.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/berkeley-capital-partners-llc-sells-340-shares-of-home-depot-inc-hd.html.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.