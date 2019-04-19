Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 35,669 Shares of Okta Inc (OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 35,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $3,405,319.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Okta stock opened at $91.94 on Friday. Okta Inc has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.94 million. Analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.11.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,091,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Okta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Okta by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

