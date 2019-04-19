Benin Management CORP Has $1.50 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Benin Management CORP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 36,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 132,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 104,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.20 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.05.

In related news, Director James S. Crown acquired 5,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.79 per share, with a total value of $518,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 311,447 shares in the company, valued at $32,325,084.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marianne Lake sold 115,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $12,666,796.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,552 and have sold 190,933 shares valued at $20,796,254. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

