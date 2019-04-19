Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS) will post sales of $1.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bemis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $997.00 million to $1.00 billion. Bemis reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bemis will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bemis.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Bemis had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.04 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bemis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bemis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bemis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bemis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bemis from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bemis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,177,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,043,000 after buying an additional 50,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,125,000 after buying an additional 268,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,536,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,443,000 after buying an additional 551,950 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bemis by 4,490.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,646,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,610,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMS traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $55.40. 480,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,497. Bemis has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Bemis’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Brazil, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: U.S. Packaging, Latin America Packaging, and Rest of World Packaging. The company offers multilayer polymer, blown, and cast film structures; and injection molded and thermoformed plastic packaging products.

