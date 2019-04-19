Bela Reaches One Day Volume of $2,263.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Bela has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Bela has a total market cap of $741,491.00 and approximately $2,263.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.24 or 0.01554411 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00167490 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012360 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002874 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Bela

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 47,842,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,505,674 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

