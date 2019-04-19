Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 3.5% Lower This Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $106,562.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $32.15 and $50.98.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000405 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 181,874,915 coins and its circulating supply is 180,737,763 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $5.60, $24.68, $10.39, $18.94, $20.33 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.