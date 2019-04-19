Beacon Financial Group Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.2% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $112.28 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $112.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.5097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/beacon-financial-group-has-13-47-million-holdings-in-vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-vig.html.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.