BCE Inc. (BCE) Receives C$60.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.62. BCE has a 1-year low of C$50.72 and a 1-year high of C$60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.70999976172606 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.45%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

