BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million.

BCBP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,073. BCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,157.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Lesler acquired 3,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.64 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,307.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 109,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,396 in the last ninety days. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BCB Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,287 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCBP. TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on BCB Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company of BCB Community Bank. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of the Bank. The company offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans.

