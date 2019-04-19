Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €81.80 ($95.12).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock traded down €0.38 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €61.16 ($71.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,465,525 shares. Bayer has a 12 month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12 month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.