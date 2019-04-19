Bayer (BAYN) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.80 ($95.12).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €61.16 ($71.12) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

