Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,131,000. Royal Bank of Canada comprises 1.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RY opened at $80.01 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.7704 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

