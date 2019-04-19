Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 27,772 S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Lunia Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 19,276,203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $391,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,214,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,276,000 after buying an additional 1,159,521 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 523.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 1,040,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.18.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $217.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 367.09%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

