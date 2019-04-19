Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Premier Oil (PMO)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 141.25 ($1.85).

PMO stock opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Premier Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $833.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

