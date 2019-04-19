Barclays Increases CONMED (CNMD) Price Target to $92.00

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of CONMED in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONMED from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. CONMED has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.77, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,552.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kuyper sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $166,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,621.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $677,250 in the last quarter. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,802 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

