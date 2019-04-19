Barclays Cuts Intu Properties (INTU) Price Target to GBX 85

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a sector performer rating and a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Intu Properties in a report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intu Properties to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 92 ($1.20) in a report on Friday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 111.86 ($1.46).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 101.70 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intu Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Intu Properties will post 1475.99992305419 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Burke purchased 50,000 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21). Also, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34).

Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

