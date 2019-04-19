Barclays Boosts Baxter International (BAX) Price Target to $75.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price increased by Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.31.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.09. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 37,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 38,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $2,940,443.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,676.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $7,175,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 904.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

