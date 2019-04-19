Barclays Begins Coverage on Veolia Environnement (VEOEY)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

VEOEY stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.