Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter.

Shares of BHB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,979. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

In other news, Director Brendan Ohalloran bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,481.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $27,384 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

