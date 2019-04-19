Bank Ozk (OZK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $30.37. Bank Ozk shares last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 2373307 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $445,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $445,842,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,602,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,438 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $128,579,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter worth $57,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

