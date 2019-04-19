Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 51,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 133.6% in the third quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 468,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,235,000 after acquiring an additional 268,120 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $290.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/bank-of-nova-scotia-trust-co-has-1-03-million-stake-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.